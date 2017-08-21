Ramdas Athawale bats for reservation in the Army

Mumbai: Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Indian Army.

“I appeal to Prime Minister Modi to provide reservation to backward classes in the Indian Army,” Athawale told reporters, adding that he will speak to the Narendra Modi on the matter.

Citing Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s words that we all should serve our country, Athawale further urged all youngsters to join the Indian Army. Earlier, Athawale had created a controversy by demanded reservations for the SC/ST community in the Indian cricket team.