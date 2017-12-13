Ram Setu is man-made, says the new Science Channel show ‘What on Earth’

Mumbai: The promo of an upcoming show on Discovery Communications-owned Science Channel, has made the claims that the Ram Setu bridge between India and Sri Lanka was not formed naturally but it is man-made, and if these claims are true, they can prove to be one of the biggest discoveries in recent times about the much talked about Ram Setu.

The Show called ‘What on Earth’ will air the episode called Ancient Land Bridge on the Science channel. The promo of the show has given out plenty of details already, in the promo American geologists and scientist are seen talking about the bridge and explaining how it could be man-made.

This discovery certainly puts its weight behind the Hindu mythological text in Ramayana that claimed that Lord Ram built the Ram Setu Bridge to travel to Sri Lanka. However, the promo does not state when the promo will be aired.