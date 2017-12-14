Ram Sethu: An article of faith is certified, now

New Delhi: The BJP has much to cheer about: the Discovery Communications-owned ‘Science Channel’ has aired a promo providing scientific evidence of existence of a man-made bridge between India and Sri Lanka. The Ram Sethu or Adam’s Bridge — as it is known globally known – has been embroiled in a controversy with the UPA minister of state Kapil Sibal arguing that there is no scientific evidence to prove that the structure is man-made.

The debate has been rekindled with the airing of the promo in which the science channel has used satellite imagery from NASA and other pieces of evidence to prove the existence of Ram Sethu. The promo explains that the rocks connecting India and Sri Lanka are sitting on a sandbar, also known as a shoal, and the investigators believe that the sandbar is natural, but the stones sitting on top of that sandbar, are not. The promo features Dr Alan Lester, a renowned Geologist, who says that “there are Hindu legends that Lord Rama placed a bridge here connecting India to Sri Lanka”.

The ‘string of pearls,’ as one investigator puts it, connects Dhanushkodi in India with Mannar Island in Sri Lanka. The promo dates the construction of the Ram Sethu sometime 5,000 years ago and also called it a superhuman achievement. Specifically, the 7,000-year-old rocks are sitting on sand that is 4,000-years-old.

The claim has vindicated the party’s stand on the issue, the BJP said on Wednesday, asserting that it reinforces the belief in the existence of Lord Ram. “It is unfortunate that the Congress has always been apologetic when it came to respecting Hindu religion. I wish once and for all this debate (on Ram Sethu) is settled. We should respect Ram Sethu and no damage should be done to it,” Union minister Piyush Goyal told a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

His cabinet colleague and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at the UPA government for filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court which had questioned the belief among Hindus that the land bridge was built by Lord Ram to access his wife Sita. Those who filed the affidavit should explain now. The research has supported what the BJP has been claiming all along…The Sethu is part of our cultural heritage,” Prasad told reporters here.

Speaking on the development, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, “The US scientists have come forward to say what we already knew…I have said this in the Supreme Court itself that three retired director generals from the Geological Survey of India gave a report which was placed in the apex court to show that this structure is man-made”.Swamy added that the three DGS, after retirement, formed a committee and they had come to a conclusion that Ram Sethu is man-made because corals cannot be found in the middle of the ocean.