Rakesh Asthana appointed as special director of CBI, 8 other IPS officers also promoted

New Delhi: Gujarat cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rakesh Asthana was on Sunday appointed as the special director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

After the elevation, Asthana has become the second senior-most officer in the agency after CBI director Alok Verma. Asthana is at present an Additional Director in the agency and is handling a number of important investigations, including AgustaWestland probe.

Apart from Asthana, the ACC has also cleared promotion of seven others 1984 batch IPS officers.

IPS officers Deepak Kumar Mishra and Sudeep Lakhtakia have been posted as Special Director General (DG) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), while Gurbachan Singh has been elevated as Special Director in Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Meanwhile, Rajesh Ranjan and AP Maheshwari have been promoted as Special DG in the Border Security Force (BSF).

A 1984-batch IPS officer, Javeed Ahmed, who served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh has been given the rank of Special DG at the Centre.

The promotion of officers was announced by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training.