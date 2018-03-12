Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm due to uproar over various issues

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned today till 2 pm due to unrelenting protests by the TDP, the AIADMK and some opposition parties on various issues including special status to Andhra Pradesh and the Cauvery row.

The Upper House did not function the entire last week due to uproar by the opposition as well as NDA ally TDP, barring one hour on March 8 when members participated in a discussion to mark the International Women’s Day. For the sixth day in a row, members continued to protest on issues such as bank fraud, special status to Andhra Pradesh and setting up of Cauvery water management board.

After the papers were laid in the House, members of TDP, YSRC, TMC, AIADMK and AAP were up on their feet seeking to raise a point of order. As Chairman Venkaiah Naidu tried to pacify the members and conduct the Zero Hour, protesting members trooped into the Well holding placards and shouting slogans. The only Congress member protesting in the Well was K V P Ramachandra Rao from Andhra Pradesh.

“When there is no order, how can there be a point of order? This is too much,” Naidu said asking members to go back to their seats. “I don’t find any reason to come to the Well of House,” the Chairman said adding that he is allowing discussion on all subjects. With members continuing their protest, the Chair was forced to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

Earlier while papers were being laid, Naidu said ministers can lay papers on behalf of other ministers but they should seek prior permission from the chair. “Proper advance notice should be given,” Naidu said. When Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel rose to make a statement on behalf of Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation S S Ahluwalia, Naidu said, “Statement has to be made by the minister concerned.” Goel was asked to inform Ahluwalia that he can make a statement tomorrow. Ahluwalia was to make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations of the 35th report of Parliamentary Standing Committee on rural development.