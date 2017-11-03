Rajput Karni Sena says, If ‘Padmavati’ releases with wrong facts, we won’t spare Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Pune: With all the controversies ensuing over the release of ‘Padmavati’, it seems like Sanjay Leela Bhansali would not be able to take a sigh a relief anytime soon. Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and reportedly hit Bhansali, has again warned the director to show the movie with facts which are historically correct. Pramod Rana, the national convenor of Rajput Karni Sena, has said that they wouldn’t let the movie release with wrong facts.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Rana said, “We cannot give permission to tamper with the rich history of India. The only thing that we want is that Sanjay Leela Bhansali should show the movie to some of the foremost people of our organisation and tell them that we are not tempering any fact of the history. If he has shown some wrong facts in the movie, then he should delete that scene. This matter is not about one caste. It is everyone’s right to save the heritage of the Indian history.”

He also said that if the movie still gets released with historically incorrect facts, then Bhansali would have to feel the heat again. “I don’t need to tell you what we will do. You saw Jaipur, Kolhapur, I don’t think I need to you anything. We are doing a programme on November 12 in Gujarat. But if the movie releases with wrong facts, we won’t leave Bhansali,” Rana added.

The national convenor also recalled the moment when Bhansali promised them to screen the movie for them, but in the end, did not. Rana noted, “In Jaipur, Bhansali promised in writing that he will show the movie to us with right historical facts. But he did not show us the movie.”