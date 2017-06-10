Rajnath Singh joins BJP brigade tasked with dousing farmer fire

Jaipur: Amid the violent farmer protests in some states, including BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the government is working to improve their financial condition and double their income by 2022.

Addressing a public meeting in Dudu town in the district, he said the Congress ruled the nation for most of the period since Independence but BJP governments have carried out remarkable work.

He said that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government worked in the the direction of making India an economic power and managed to “successfully contain” inflation.

Singh said former prime minister Vajpayee took forward the ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ slogan of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and gave the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Jai Vigyan’.

On the same lines, the Modi government is now working to further enhance and improve the condition of farmers, he said.

“The farmer community is the largest in the population of country. The farmer is the biggest producer and the biggest consumer. If the farmer is wealthy, the country’s economy will improve. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to focus on doubling the income of farmers by 2022,” Singh said.

He said inflation was skyrocketing during the Congress-led UPA government rule of 10 years before the BJP came to power in 2014 and contained inflation.

He said the farmers today need not wait in queues for urea whose rate has also came down.