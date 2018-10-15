Rajasthan RSMSSB Anganwadi recruitment 2018: check at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to apply
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board which is RSMSSB released a notification inviting candidates to apply for a variety of posts at Anganwadi. Candidates can apply for the posts before November 3 on the official website of RSMSSB which is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. the vacancies are to fill 309 posts, people who range between 18 to 40 can apply for the post.
Vacancy details:
Total posts: 309
Posts Name: Mahila Paryavekshak/ Women supervisor
Educational qualifications:
The candidates need to possess degree/ diploma/ certificate in Computer Science/ Computer Applications.
Pay scale:
The candidates will get remuneration on the basis of posts. For more information please check the official notification.
Rajasthan Anganwadi recruitment 2018: Important dates
Commencement of online application: October 4
Last date to apply online: November 3, 2018.
How to apply:
The candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before November 3, 2018.