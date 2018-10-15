Free Press Journal
Home / India / Rajasthan RSMSSB Anganwadi recruitment 2018: check at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to apply

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 15, 2018 08:07 pm
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board which is RSMSSB released a notification inviting candidates to apply for a variety of posts at Anganwadi. Candidates can apply for the posts before November 3 on the official website of RSMSSB which is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. the vacancies are to fill 309 posts, people who range between 18 to 40 can apply for the post.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 309


Posts Name: Mahila Paryavekshak/ Women supervisor

 

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess degree/ diploma/ certificate in Computer Science/ Computer Applications.

 

Pay scale:

The candidates will get remuneration on the basis of posts. For more information please check the official notification.

 

Rajasthan Anganwadi recruitment 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 4

Last date to apply online: November 3, 2018.

 

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before November 3, 2018.

