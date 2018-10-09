Rajasthan RPSC RAS 2016 revised exam result to be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in by Monday

Rajasthan Public Service Commission to declare the revised results of State Administrative Service (RAS) exam conducted in 2016 by Monday, i.e., October 15. Candidate appeared for the exam can check their results through official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier on October 1, Rajasthan HC asked the commission to announce the revised results of RAS exams. Further HC stayed the recruitment of RAS officers following a PIL by one of a candidate, Jitendra Singh Rathore.

As per reports in Indian Express, around 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the RAS exam which was conducted on December 26 and 27 in 2016. On the other hand, RPSC is also likely to release the answer keys of SI (sub-inspector) exam soon. The SI exam was conducted on October 7. Once released, candidates can check their answer keys through commission’s official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.