Rajasthan murder: Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 3 lakh compensation, job for kin

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed grief over the brutal killing of migrant labourer from Bengal, Afrajul Khan, in Rajasthan and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the deceased’s family. Banerjee also talked to the the deceased’s widow over phone and said she would send a team of ministers and party MPs to Khan’s family in Malda district.

“Very sad incident happened in Rajasthan. Afrajul Khan of Malda of our state was brutally killed. His family is totally helpless. As a small help to the bereaved family, our government has decided to provide Rs 3 lakh to the family,” Banerjee wrote in Twitter.

The Chief Minister said one of the deceased’s family members would be given a job by the Bengal government.

“Also one job to the eligible person of the victim’s family. Other help from the government will also be provided. I am sending our team of ministers and MPs to visit the family,” she said.

The body of Afrajul would be brought to the state on Friday night. State Transport Minister Subhendu Adhikari and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim are expected to visit the deceased’s house, along with other ruling party leaders on Saturday morning. Confirming that Banerjee had a word with the deceased’s widow through his phone, Malda District Magistrate Kaushik Bhattacharya said the administration was taking necessary steps to help the family.

“We are trying to start an immediate pension for the family. We are also trying to arrange a job for one of the three girls of the deceased, as instructed by the Chief Minister. We will try to aid the struggling family as much as possible,” Bhattacharya said.

In a horrifying video gone viral on Thursday, Afrajul was seen being brutally hacked to death and set on fire in Rajasamand district of Rajasthan, for allegedly committing “love jihad”. Police arrested accused Shambunath Raigar on Thursday.