Rajasthan Independent MLA joins Padmavati ban chorus

Udaipur/Sikar (Raj): A member of the former royal family and Independent MLA, Randhir Singh Bhindar, today threatened a massive protest at the Udaipur secretariat collectorate, if the film ‘Padmavati’ was not banned.

Joining the ‘ban Padmavati’ bandwagon, he claimed, in a memorandum to the prime minister, that the representatives of Bhansali Productions had said the film would be shot after reading the script to the descendants of Rana Ratan Singh, but to no avail.

The legislator from Vallabhnagar, said it was not a simple law and order issue but a matter related to the community’s pride.

“If someone is making a film on our ancestors and presenting objectionable scenes, then we will strongly oppose it,” he said in Udaipur.

He said they were law abiding citizens and supported Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria’s call for maintaining law and order, but could not “tolerate someone who tried to play with our pride”.

Bhindar warned of a massive protest on November 24 at the Udaipur collectorate, if the film was not banned.

Meanwhile, in Sikar, 114 km from Jaipur, Shri Rajput Karni Sena, a fringe outfit, along with leaders of other communities, carried out a rally to the district collectorate, raising slogans against the movie and demanding a ban.