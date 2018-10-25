Rajasthan High Court seeks government’s stand on sacrifice of goats on Eid

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has sought the state government’s stand on a lawsuit seeking ban on en mass sacrifice of goats during Eid al-Adha. A Jodhpur bench of the high court also issued notices to various municipal corporations and district magistrates in the state, seeking their stands on the plea by local resident Purushottam Agarwal.

Aggarwal, in his petition to the bench of Justice Sangeet Lodha, has argued that en mass sacrifice of goats on the occasion of Eid al-Adha is “a matter of concern for the environment. The petitioner also objected to holding of special markets at various places in the city and elsewhere to sell goats for their en mass sacrifice. The bench issued notices and sought their replies within four weeks.