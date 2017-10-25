Free Press Journal
Rajasthan government’s new ‘immunity bill’ sent to House panel after facing strong criticism from opposition

— By Agencies | Oct 25, 2017 07:22 am
Jaipur: Under fire from various quarters, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday referred a controversial bill, which seeks to protect public servants and judges from prosecution without its prior sanction, to a select committee of the assembly.

Amid an uproar from the opposition Congress, the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Assembly by Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria on Monday to replace an ordinance promulgated on September 7.

At the beginning of Question Hour on Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore informed the House that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had held a meeting of ministers on Monday night to discuss the bill and that the home minister would apprise the House of the development.


The home minister said that prior approval of the President was sought before introducing the ordinance in September. Later, Rathore said that it was decided to send the bill to the select committee as there was some misconception that the government was ignoring the democratic process and wanted to gag the media.

The select committee will reconsider the entire bill and after discussions, it will table it in a proper manner, he said. The select committee has been asked to submit its report in the next session. The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, seeks to protect serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants in the state from being investigated for on-duty action, without its prior sanction. It also bars the media from reporting on such accusations till the sanction to proceed with the probe is given by the government.

