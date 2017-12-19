Rajasthan bypolls: BJP, Congress focus on booth level

Jaipur: The BJP and the Congress are focusing on booth level as they prepare for another face-off in Rajasthan bypolls, the dates of which are yet to be announced, exuding confidence that they will win the two Lok Sabha and one assembly seat up for grabs.

Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh assembly seat in Bhilwara district are facing bypolls due to the passing away of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Mahand Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari (all from the BJP). The political activities are set to gain momentum after the announcement of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results yesterday.

The BJP fought off a strong challenge from Rahul Gandhi-led Congress to win the Gujarat assembly polls for the sixth straight time, and also wrested power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh with a close to two-thirds majority. Both the political arch-rivals are focusing on booth level to reach out to the masses ahead of the upcoming bypolls in Rajasthan.

State BJP president Ashok Parnami said that the party will again “taste victory” in the by-elections and retain all the three seats while the Congress is also confident of winning the bypolls. “Our preparations are already completed. The election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will sure have positive impact in the by-elections and we will be retaining the seats,” Parnami told PTI.

He said that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has already visited the constituencies and addressed the public, noting that “the feedback is in the favour of the party.” “The names of the candidates will be declared after the announcement of the election programme. Our members are already doing their work at the booth level,” he said.

Social justice and empowerment minister Arun Chaturvedi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda will continue and will also deliver good results in Rajasthan as well. PCC President Sachin Pilot said that the party has launched a programme “Mera Booth Mera Gaurav” in Ajmer and Alwar for booth management and this will be later introduced all other constituencies in the state.

“Everyone has been asked to make a team and work at the booth level. We want to touch people at the last mile. The party machinery is ready to take on BJP therefore we are focusing on booth level,” Pilot said. “As per the response and feedback we are receiving in campaign, I feel that the Congress will win all the three seats,” he said.

He said that not only government employees, farmers and youths, BJP workers are also unhappy with the functioning of the chief minister. BJP had won all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2014 General Elections. In Ajmer, Sanwar Lal Jat had defeated Sachin Pilot with a margin of 1,71,983 votes. He suffered a cardiac attack during a party meeting in Jaipur which was being addressed by BJP President Amit Shah in July this year. Jat breathed his last on August 9. Alwar MP Nath died in September after prolonged illness. He had defeated Congress candidate and former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh.