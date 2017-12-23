Rajasthan: At least 32 people dead after bus carrying passengers fell into river in Sawai Madhopur

Sawai Madhopur: At least 32 people were killed in Sawai Madhopur‘s Dubi area after a bus carrying passengers fell off a bridge into Banas river on Saturday, said District Magistrate KC Varma.

The Prime Minister’s Office has expressed grief over the incident and said the state government is closely monitoring the situation.

“Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. State Government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi,” the PMO tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also took cognizance of the incident and said she has instructed the officials to carry out speedy rescue operations.

दुब्बी बनास में हुए बस हादसे के दुखद समाचार से मन व्यथित हो उठा। अधिकारीयों से बात कर स्थिति की जानकारी ली एवं हादसे से प्रभावित लोगों को शीघ्रातिशीघ्र हर संभव सहायता उपलब्ध करने के निर्देश दिए। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) December 23, 2017

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took to his Twitter handle to express grief over the incident and has asked the party’s state unit to help in the rescue operations.

सवाई माधोपुर की दुर्घटना बहुत दुखद है| मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के परिवारों के साथ है| राज्य सरकार से अपील है घायलों को तत्काल हर तरह की मदद पहुंचाएं| राजस्थान कांग्रेस पार्टी से मेरा आग्रह है कि बचाव और राहत कार्य में हर संभव मदद करें| — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 23, 2017

According to a preliminary investigation, high speed can be the reason behind the accident. All the injured have been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.