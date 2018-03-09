Rajasthan Assembly passes bill to hand rapists of girls below 12

Jaipur: The Rajasthan assembly on Friday unanimously passed a bill that will see rapists of girls 12 years or below being hanged till death.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje led Rajasthan has become second state after Madhya Pradesh to pass such a bill. Now the bill will be sent to the Centre and will need the assent of the President to become a law.

In December last year, Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh government passed Dand Vidhi (Madhya Pradesh Sanshodhan) Vidheyak in 2017. Both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).