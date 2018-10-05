Railways announce special trains for Diwali, Navratri and Dussehra, booking starts from Oct 6

Special trains to various destinations during Diwali/Puja festival. Booking starts from 6th Oct, 2018. The train details are as below :

‣ 09005/09006 Mumbai Central-New Delhi-Mumbai Central [Bi-Weekly] Superfast AC Special Train on Special Fare (14 trips)

Train No. 09005 Mumbai Central-New Delhi [Bi-Weekly] Superfast AC Special train will leave Mumbai Central at 4.00pm on Friday & Sunday, & will arrive at New Delhi at 7.55 am the next day. This train will run from 26th Oct to 16th Nov, 2018.

Train No. 09006 New Delhi-Mumbai Central [Bi-Weekly] Superfast AC Special train will leave New Delhi at 2.50 pm on Saturday & Monday & will arrive at Mumbai Central at 6.55 am the next day. This train will run from 27th Oct to 17th Nov, 2018.

Halts: Vadodara & Kota stations in both the directions.

Composition: AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier & Pantry Car.

‣ 09023/09024 Bandra Terminus-Indore-Bandra Terminus [Weekly] Superfast Special Train on Special Fare (8 Trips)

Train No. 09023 Bandra Terminus-Indore [Weekly] Superfast Special train will leave Bandra Terminus at 1.05 pm on Saturday & will arrive at Indore at 3.55 am on Sunday. This train will run from 27th Oct to 17th Nov, 2018.

Train No. 09024 Indore- Bandra Terminus [Weekly] Superfast Special train will leave Indore at 4.50 pm on Friday & will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 7.35 am on Saturday. This train will run from 26th Oct to 16th Nov, 2018.

Halts: Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain & Dewas stations in both directions.

Composition: AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class & Second Class General Coaches.