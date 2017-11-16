Rahul takes a dig at Modi’s ‘promise’ to convert potatoes into gold but social media thought otherwise

New Delhi: Momentarily, it seemed Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi was back to his old ways. He was on Wednesday a subject of much ridicule after a video went viral, wherein he says that he will install a machine that “if fed potato, will give gold in return.” (Aisi machine lagaunga, iss side se aaloo ghusega, uss side se sona niklega.”) The social media instantly latched onto the gaffe, sharing the video on multiple social platforms in thousands.

Political observers could not help analysing that just when the Gandhi heir was beginning to come off age with witty one liners, and even creating the farcical impression

that he can take on PM Modi, he had slipped and put his foot in the mouth yet once again. But they had gone off the tangent: Rahul explained in his punch line that these were not his words but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, before going ahead with his criticism of the government other policies. Rahul is beginning to spring surprises: the BJP needs to watch out.