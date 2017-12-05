Free Press Journal
Rahul Gandhi's elevation in Congress has Twitter abuzz with hilarious memes

Rahul Gandhi’s elevation in Congress has Twitter abuzz with hilarious memes

— By Salman Khan | Dec 05, 2017 03:06 pm
PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore

Rahul Gandhi is all set to be new Congress president after Sonia Gandhi, as she was party president for almost 19 years. Currently Rahul is vice president of Congress from 5 years. Yesterday he filed the nominations for the post at Congress headquarters in Delhi and their was no other candidates against him. From many years Congress and Rahul Gandhi are facing the question of dynasty politics. Many congress leaders took Twitter and posted congratulations message for Rahul while there were some who started trolling the new Congress president.

Rahul Gandhi is busy in Gujarat elections which will be held in two phases 9 and 14 December. From BJP front PM Modi and many A-Lister politicians are conducting there rallies in Gujarat to bring back BJP in power again.

