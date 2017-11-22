‘Rahul Gandhi was told he is in a temple, not sitting for namaaz’, says Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Election time is free for all. Having a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for his frequent temple hopping, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the Congress Yuvraj was chided by a priest for sitting as if he was about to offer namaaz. The saffron-clad priest-turned chief minister said with obvious sarcasm that he was happy that Rahul is now visiting temples and it would help “cleanse his mind”.

But “I feel like laughing and also feel sad that ‘us bechare ko yeh bhi nahin maloom ki mandir main kaise baitha jaata hai.’ When he had gone to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, he was sitting as if he was about to offer namaaz. The priest had to tell him – this is a temple not a mosque,” Yogi Adityanath said while speaking at a media event hosted by a TV channel.

Trust former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah to come to the defence of Rahul. He slammed Adityanath and accused him of lying to polarise voters. “We don’t sit for namaz Yogi ji. So, when you decide to tell lies to polarise voters, how about lying about things you know about,” Omar tweeted.