Rahul Gandhi ‘unemployed’ after Modi Govt. came to power: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit back at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for cornering the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over job deficit in the country, and said the latter was staring at a bleak future for himself.

“Rahul Gandhi has become unemployed after our government came to power. The youth of this country have received massive employment opportunities under many schemes of our government. There has been an explosion in employment opportunities,” BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao told ANI. Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader Sambit Patra also slammed Rahul saying that the Congress did nothing for the economic growth and job creation during its regime.

“It’s an irony that Rahul Gandhi who is vacationing in Europe tweets from there thinking that people of India will take it seriously. Rahul Gandhi is a non serious leader. During the last 10 years they did nothing for the welfare and growth of the economy. Mr. Modi has worked relentlessly for the poor which is quite evident,” Patra told ANI.

Taking a jibe at the Centre, Rahul had earlier said the government has only schemes like ‘Stand Up India’ and ‘Sit Down India’ but has no jobs for the youth of India. “Government has many schemes like Startup India, Stand Up India, Sit Down India, Move Left India, Go Right India, but not employment generation is there,” Rahul said at a public meeting in Bengaluru.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to create job opportunities for the youth of the nation. “Passing mark is 40 out of 100. Narendra Modi ji has received zero out of 100 in creating jobs,” Rahul said.