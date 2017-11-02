Rahul Gandhi to visit Raebareli after NTPC plant explosion

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit Raebareli on Thursday following an explosion at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant that left 18 people dead.

Rahul, who was in Gujarat on Wednesday for the election campaigning, took to Twitter and said, “Due to the unfortunate NTPC accident, I will visit Rae Bareli tomorrow morning. I will join Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra in the afternoon.”

Rahul was in Gujarat as part of his three-day Navsarjan Yatra, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Earlier on Wednesday, at least 18 people were killed and 100 others sustained injuries after an ash-pipe exploded due to pressure at the NTPC plant in Unchahar area of Raebareli.

The Congress vice-president also expressed his condolences over the deaths and tweeted, “I am deeply saddened with the incident at the Rae Bareli’s NTPC plant. My heartfelt condolences are with the family of the deceased. I request the administration to help the injured immediately.”