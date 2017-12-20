Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat on Saturday for review meeting

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on Saturday to attend a review meeting to analyse the party’s showing in the Assembly elections, in which it gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP. During his three-day visit to the state, Gandhi will hold meetings with all the newly-elected MLAs and party workers and review the Gujarat election results, said sources in the party. Congress along with its alies won 80 seats and restricted BJP to less 100 in a state it considers its fortress.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot held the review meeting with party workers in Mehsana on Wednesday. The Congress will analyse in detail why it failed to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has ruled Gujarat for 22 long years, and the road ahead. Rahul Gandhi became the party President on December 16, two days after the Gujarat elections got over.