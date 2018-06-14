Rahul Gandhi terms PM Narendra Modi’s fitness video as bizarre, ridiculous

New Delhi: Congress Party president does not miss an opportunity these days to lampoon PM Modi. At the Iftar party hosted by him, he could not resist mentioning to his guest Pranab Mukherjee: ‘‘Did you see the PM’s fitness video? The backward and forward was bizarre!’’

The former president, who was so full of homilies at the recent RSS event, apparently is not a fitness buff and maintained a stoic silence. Rahul, unfazed, warmed up to the theme, and declared with aplomb: ‘‘It’s ridiculous….this is bankruptcy.” Mukherjee was stumped but refused to be drawn into the virtues of the fitness video, even as TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi chuckled heartily.

On eliciting a lukewarm response from Pranab, Rahul Gandhi turned to Sitaram Yechury of the CPM and asked in all seriousness, “Sitaram ji, you have not shared your fitness video yet.” The query was greeted with much mirth on the table, around which sat in a huddle former President Pratibha Patil, SP’s Satish Mishra, and DMK’s Kanimozhi. PM Modi had posted the video on his twitter account in the morning. It shows him walking forward and backward, meditating, and ambling through a track inspired by the five elements of nature — Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash — apart from doing yoga exercises