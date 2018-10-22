Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi’s ‘blue-eyed boy’ Rakesh Asthana, says CBI a weapon of political vendetta

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booking its own Special Director Rakesh Asthana in an alleged bribery case. Gandhi said that the investigative agency has become a weapon of ‘political vendetta’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“The PM’s blue-eyed boy, Gujarat cadre officer, of Godra SIT fame, infiltrated as No. 2 into the CBI, has now been caught taking bribes. Under this PM, the CBI is a weapon of political vendetta. An institution in terminal decline that’s at war with itself,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The PM’s blue-eyed boy, Gujarat cadre officer, of Godra SIT fame, infiltrated as No. 2 into the CBI, has now been caught taking bribes. Under this PM, the CBI is a weapon of political vendetta. An institution in terminal decline that’s at war with itself. https://t.co/Z8kx41kVxX

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2018

An FIR has been registered against Asthana, number 2 in CBI, for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from a businessman related to controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi. Asthana was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing Qureshi’s case.

The CBI has also registered a case against others, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police in its SIT, under sections pertaining to Prevention of Corruption Act