Rahul Gandhi takes on Narendra Modi over youth unemployment, contract workers plight

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping the youth of Gujarat unemployed and not implementing the 7th Pay Commission leading to the plight of contract and fixed salary workers in the state.

Keeping up at his 22 questions in the countdown to the Gujarat Assembly polls, as promised, Gandhi said: “22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab. Gujarat ke haalat par Pradhanmantri se chatha sawal (as he directed his sixth query at Modi on Gujarat’s condition). The double whammy of BJP government — on one side the youths of the state are unemployed, while on other hand lakhs of contract and fixed salary workers condition is miserable.”

“Despite Rs 18,000 salary per month as per the 7th Pay Commission, why only Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,000 is being paid to the fix and contract workers?” he asked. Gandhi’s question comes in the wake of the party’s strategy to pose one question to Modi every day till the polling day on December 9.

Gandhi on Sunday raised concerns over safety, health, education and crimes against women in the state. On Saturday, he questioned Modi on “extraction” of high fees from students by government educational institutes in Gujarat. Polling for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.