Rahul Gandhi pleads PM Modi to bring petrol, diesel under GST regime

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Reiterating his year-old request, Gandhi tweeted: “Respected Modiji, the general public is very upset with the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel.

“Please bring petrol-diesel under the GST regime.”

आदरणीय श्री मोदीजी, आम जनता पेट्रोल-डीजल के आसमान छूते दामों से बहुत ज्यादा परेशान है.

आप कृपया पेट्रोल-डीजल को GST के दायरे में ले आइए। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 5, 2018

His comments came a day after the Centre cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, a decision that was followed by several BJP-ruled states, giving an overall relief of Rs 5 per litre to the consumer. The Congress had on Thursday described the price cut as “an ant” compared to the hike that was “an elephant”.

Last year in October Gandhi had demanded that fuel should come under the ambit of GST to prevent “excessive profiteering”. A year on, petrol prices have touched Rs 90, while diesel hovers around the 80-mark.