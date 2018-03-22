Rahul Gandhi on Facebook data breach: Government trying to divert attention from Indians killed in Iraq

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government was trying to invent a story by linking Congress with data theft to divert people’s attention from the Indians killed by Islamic State in Iraq.

“Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved.” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi’s stern message comes after Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday accused the Congress of having links with data analytics firm, Cambridge Analytica (CA). Britain’s Channel 4 has alleged that New York-based data analytics firm CA had harvested private data of Facebook users to influence elections in several countries in 2014, the year India went to the polls.