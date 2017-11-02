Rahul Gandhi mocks Arun Jaitley with a spoof of Ghalib couplet, Jaitley hits back with ‘ease of corruption’ tweet

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mocked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with a spoof of a Ghalib couplet, saying everyone knows the “reality” of ease of doing business in India but “Dr Jaitley” prefers to delude himself. “Sabko maaloom hai ‘ease of doing business’ ki haqeeqat; khud ko khush rakhne ke liye ‘Dr Jaitley’ khayal achha hai,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leader, in his new and humorous avatar on the social media, had tweaked Urdu poet Ghalib’s famous couplet: “Hum ko maloom hai jannat ki haqeeqat lekin; dil ke khush rakhne ko Ghalib ye khayal achcha hai” Jaitley immediately shot back at Gandhi, pointing out the difference between the Congress-led UPA and BJP-led NDA governments.

“The difference between the UPA and NDA is that the ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business,” the Finance Minister tweeted, apparently in reply to Gandhi’s tweet that was re-tweeted more than 4,000 times, attracted nearly 2,500 comments and 9,000 likes within four hours of the post. On the other hand, Jaitley’s tweet had 720 comments, was liked by 1,700 tweeter users and retweeted 720 times within an hour of his reply to the Congress leader.