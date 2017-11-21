Rahul Gandhi Elevation: Only sabotage can spoil show

New Delhi: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (47) is all set to be elevated as the Congress President and succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi who is holding the post for two decades since. His unanimous election is a foregone conclusion unless someone sabotages the exercise by entering the fray and forcing a poll on December 16 and counting on December 19.

The Congress plan is to install Gandhi in the new post on December 28, the 133rd foundation day of the party, by calling the AICC session that requires a 14-day notice to complete the poll process that began in May last year. The Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision making body chaired by Sonia Gandhi, on Monday laid out the road map for the Congress President’s election, holding back the announcement on the AICC session.

The party’s internal election is taking place after seven years, amid the Election Commission’s last notice to cancel the party’s registration unless it completes the organisational elections by December 31. The last date for filing nominations is December 4 up to 3 pm, when the haze around Rahul’s unanimous election will clear, unless someone else files nomination papers just for the heck of it, though finality will emerge on December 5 when the list of valid nominations will be out after scrutiny that day. Most of the Pradesh Congress Committees have already passed unanimous resolution in favour of Rahul as the new president.

The schedule seeks to put Rahul in the saddle on December 5, ahead of the first phase of Gujarat Assembly polling on December 9, though the party leadership was hesitant thus far, fearing that someone may throw a spanner in the works by filing a nomination against Rahul and thereby distract his attention from the Gujarat polls. (Sonia Gandhi was elected every time unopposed, except in 2000, during her second term when late Rajiv Gandhi’s secretary Jitendra Prasad unsuccessfully contested against her.)

A top party source said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is capable of fielding a dummy candidate to sabotage Rahul’s unanimous election. While in the Congress, he had unsuccessfully tried to block Sitaram Kesari’s elevation as the president by contesting against him. The source did not rule out the leadership itself fielding a dummy candidate to ensure Rahul’s elevation. But this will happen only after the Gujarat elections are over, as it will require polling on December 16, two days after the second and last phase of the Gujarat polls, and counting only on a day after the Gujarat and Himachal Assembly poll results are out on December 18.

If there is more than one candidate, withdrawals will be entertained till December 11 and, polling, if necessary, will be held on December 16 at all the PCC offices and counting at the AICC headquarters on December 19. Over the past six months, Rahul has been a de facto party president, shouldering all responsibilities of the party affairs on behalf of Sonia and playing the role of the party’s chief campaigner, displaying a new confidence which is causing some unease in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He is spending maximum time on the Gujarat elections which are crucial for him to avenge the defeat in many state elections and prepare a ground for challenging the Modi government in the general elections in 2019. For the same reason, the Gujarat elections are the most important for both PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah as any setback to the BJP government can have repercussions in the Lok Sabha elections.

How desperate is the BJP this time and no more confident can be fathomed from its attempts to create confusion in the Congress.

Though the Congress could not identify the person who played the dirty trick on it on Sunday night by releasing a fake list of 77 Congress candidates, its leaders said it must be the handiwork of the BJP. The Congress was forced to release the genuine list of 77 candidates in the night itself instead of the tentative plan to release it only on Monday after the CWC meeting.