Rahul Gandhi asks media to question PM Modi over Rafale deal

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday exhorted media to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with Centre’s alleged involvement in corruption cases particularly the Rafale deal which grabbed headlines yesterday.

While speaking to reporters after attending the launch of first convention by All India Un-organised Workers Congress at AICC, Gandhi said, “You ask me so many questions and I answer you properly. Why don’t you ask the Prime Minister about Rafale deal? He changed the whole deal for the benefit of one businessman. Why don’t you ask questions about Amit Shah’s son? These are the questions I wanted to ask you,” Rahul Gandhi said to reporters here.

Congress has alleged that Modi government promoted the interest of Prime Minister’s capitalist allies, by signing the Rafale aircraft agreement for purchase of 36 fighter aircrafts without following the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP).

In the run up to the Gujarat polls, the Congress vice president has been aggressively targeting Modi government in his election campaign.