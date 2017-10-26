Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Economy in ICU due to GST, demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi attacks Arun Jaitley again

Economy in ICU due to GST, demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi attacks Arun Jaitley again

— By IANS | Oct 26, 2017 12:56 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for failing to revive the Indian economy which he said had landed in the “ICU” following the implementation of the GST regime and demonetisation.

“Dear Jaitley, due to demonetisation and GST, economy is in ICU (Intensive Care Unit). You say that are no less from anyone but even your remedies are not effective,” Gandhi said in a tweet.  Gandhi’s attack on Jaitley comes two days after the Modi government said the “Indian economy is on a strong wicket” and expressed confidence in its macroeconomic fundamentals.

The Congress leader had on Wednesday mocked the government over its growth forecast, terming the government’s statements on its economic performance as a “farce”.  “Dear Jaitley, May the Farce be with you,” Gandhi said in a tweet attaching a tweet posted on Tuesday by the Press Information Bureau, the government’s official publicity wing, which said that real GDP growth average was 7.5 per cent in the last three years.  On Monday, Gandhi dubbed the Goods and Service Tax as “Gabbar Singh Tax”.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…