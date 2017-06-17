Race to Raisina Hill: One of these 10 names could be India’s next President

It is now just about a month before India elects its next President. The poll to choose country’s titular head is slated to take place on July 17, with counting taking place on July 20. The election will be the most prestigious issue for both the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Opposition parties and the Congress among the latter in particular.

While BJP will look to leave yet another stamp on itself in the corridors of power by getting its candidate elected President. However, both the NDA and Opposition parties have so far failed to come up with the names of their respective candidates for the Presidential Election 2017. Meanwhile, several names have been doing the rounds. The Election Commission of India opened the process of filing nomination for the election of the fourteenth President of India on Wednesday, June 14. The last date of filing nominations is June 28.

Earlier, senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were also reported to be in the race for the ‘Presidential election 2017’. However, with the opening of ‘Babri Masjid’ conspiracy case against them, it is unlikely that Modi-Shah duo would risk nominating either of them as the NDA candidate to replace President Mukherjee.

Here we take a look at the top 10 probable candidates, whose names have been doing the rounds and reported by media: