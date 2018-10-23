Quit AMMA to put an to ‘conspiracies’ and ‘controversies’ to destroy association, says actor Dileep

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Dileep, an accused in the case of sexually assaulting a South Indian actress last year, Tuesday claimed he had quit Malayalam actors’ body, AMMA on his own and that it had not demanded his resignation.

In a Facebook post, the actor also released his resignation letter dated October 10, saying he decided to quit to put an end to the ‘conspiracies’ and ‘controversies’ to destroy the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in his name.

Dileep’s FB post has sparked a controversy in Mollywood as it was instark contrast to the recent statement by AMMA president Mohanlal that the actors’ body had sought his resignation. During a press meet in Kochi on October 19, actor Mohanlal had said Dileep’s resignation was sought after discussing with him the demand by Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) members that he should quit the association.

“Dileep has resigned and his resignation has been accepted,” the AMMA chief had said.

Apparently refuting the claim, Dileep, however, said in the FB post that “I have given the resignation letter after a detailed discussion with Mohanlal whom I consider as my elder brother.”

“If a resignation letter is accepted, it is not expulsion but resignation,” he said adding that his act was to ensure that nobody destroyed the actors’ body (AMMA) in his name.

Mohanlal had come up with an explanation regarding Dileep’s resignation after the WCC, an outfit of women in the Malayalam film industry, had slammed AMMA for allegedly showing ‘bias’ against the young actress who was abducted and molested in her car in Kochi last year.

The WCC members have been on the warpath since the actors’ body had decided to reinstate Dileep, who was arrested on charges of conspiracy in the actress assault case in February 2017 and later released on bail.

Senior south Indian actress and WCC leader Revathy had recently said AMMA was continuing its “apathetic” stand to the survivor at a time when the nation and its film industry were extending support to women in the #MeToo campaign.

A platform of women actors, directors, script writers and singers of the Malayalam industry, the WCC was launched soon after the actress’ assault incident, to ensure gender justice and safeguard women’s rights in the film world.