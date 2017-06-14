‘Purchased MLAs’ row: Opposition tears into AIADMK, seeks justice

Chennai: In the wake of reports being circulated regarding All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs’ support being purchased by the ruling government, the Opposition while claiming to know of this, lashed out at the former’s poor governance, calling the present government a ‘non-performing’ one.

“It was clear before itself that the AIADMK MLAs were purchased. The current government is a non-performing one, with no Chief Minister or Governor. The media cannot go wrong; the information is authentic. The court must account for this and render justice,” Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP R.S. Bharathi told ANI.

Developing on this opinion, Congress MLA J.G. Prince asserted that the issue will certainly be raised in the Assembly session, adding that the Opposition is ‘very steady’ on this opinion.

“The current Government has too many problems, in addition to an internal power tussle in the AIADMK,” he added. A sting operation by an English news channel revealed that all the AIADMK MLAs were lured in by cash and gold by the rival Sasikala camp to support Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palanisamy in Tamil Nadu Assembly’s February Trust Vote.

The MLAs from the both the O. Panneerslevam and Sasikala camp, reportedly, revealed that they were openly buying and selling support. Palanisamy won the trust vote held in the state assembly on the back of support offered by 122 AIADMK legislators, and was subsequently elected as the Chief Minister.