Pulwama encounter: Masood Azhar’s nephew among 3 Jaish terrorists killed

Pulwama: The terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad on Tuesday confirmed that three terrorists who were gunned down by the security forces yesterday in an encounter in Pulwama district’s Aglar Kandi village of Jammu and Kashmir included Maulana Masood Azhar’s nephew and outfit’s divisional commander.

“Three militants killed during an encounter at Kandi Aglar village of Pulwama district includes nephew of Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar and outfit’s divisional commander,” a JeM spokesman told in a statement.

The JeM spokesman identified Masood Azhar’s nephew as commander Talha Rasheed.

He said two other terrorists who were killed in the encounter include Divisional Commander Muhammad Bhai, a non-local Waseem, a resident of Drubgam, Pulwama.

Meanwhile, one security personnel Lance Naik Vrahma Pal Singh lost his life in yesterday’s encounter. A civilian was also got injured in the gunfight. Two AK-47s and a pistol were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Troops of 182 battalion and 183 battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were carrying out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the region, when the encounter broke out.