Puducherry, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has said she feels that Puducherry is safe for women “even at night”, but said she would suggest a few measures which the police need to take to enhance security.

In a WhatsApp message to mediapersons after a “night round” of the city riding pillion on a scooter, she said, “Felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night.”

Bedi said that she would, however, suggest a few measures “which cops need to take to enhance the security”.