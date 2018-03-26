Puducherry Congress MLAs moves Supreme Court against nomination of 3 BJP MLAs

Puducherry: Puducherry Congress MLAs on Monday moved to Supreme Court against the order of the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who had nominated three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to the state Assembly.

The apex court will hear the matter next week. The three BJP MLAs, V Saminathan, KG Shankar and S Selvaganapathy were nominated by Kiran Bedi last year.

The nominations were later challenged in the High Court by MLA Dhanalakshmi Narayan on the grounds that the appointments were done without consulting the Chief Minister of Puducherry. However, the Madras High Court on March 22 upheld the appointment of three MLA, declaring the nominations to be valid.