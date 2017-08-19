Pro-Azaadi movement gathers momentum in PoK

Jandali: The Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation (JKNSF) organised a massive rally here, where youth from all walks of life staged a protest against the oppressive Pakistan government. Demanding freedom from Pakistan, leaders of JKNSF blamed Pakistan army and agencies for converting their motherland into terror sanctuaries.

The leaders further exposed Pakistan’s double standards as senior leader Liyaqat Khan said, “When Pakistan built Neelam Jhelum and Mangla dam, there was no problem. But when we demanded our rights and our identity, it became a disputed territory.” Khan further said the youth of PoK have so much potential and are capable of performing in international tournaments, but due to the Pakistan government’s attitude, they are reduced to stomp down their potential.

“I urge everyone and even to our veterans that we must break free from the clutches of slavery. Our beautiful land is full of resources and talent, we must not fear and part ways with Pakistan,” Khan added. There is widespread anger across PoK over Islamabad’s continued support to terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Earlier, JKNSF president Sardar Talhah had highlighted the atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “In 1947, just months after partition, the Pakistan forces, assisted by tribals, attacked the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and indulged in plunder and the killing of innocents on an unprecedented level,” he said.

The Pakistani Army, on October 22, 1947, some of them disguised as tribal invaders, attacked Jammu and Kashmir, killing thousands of people. The tribals, known as Kabailies, were employed by Pakistan with a conspiracy to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir by executing genocide on the people. It was an attack by Pakistani Pathans on the Kashmiri people.

“Thousands of people were killed, women were raped, young women were abducted and their whereabouts are still unknown. To mark the day, a series of demonstrations and seminars are being held across PoK and other parts of the world,” he added.