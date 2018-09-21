Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch Jan Arogya Yojana in Ranchi on September 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on September 23, officials said on Friday. Under this scheme, over 10 crore families will be provided health assurance worth Rs 5 lakh each every year.

The Prime Minister will visit an exhibition on the PMJAY. He will witness a demonstration of activities such as beneficiary identification and e-card creation. At the same event, Modi will lay the foundation stone for medical colleges at Chaibasa and Koderma. He will inaugurate 10 health and wellness centres and address the gathering before departing for Gangtok.

On Monday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Pakyong airport, which will bring Sikkim on the country’s aviation map. “The airport will provide a big boost to connectivity in the Himalayan state, and also give a fillip to tourism. The Prime Minister will unveil a plaque to mark the inauguration of Pakyong airport. He will later address a gathering,” officials said.