Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his one-day visit to Shirdi

Shirdi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his one-day trip to Shirdi after visiting the renowned Saibaba Samadhi Temple Complex and commemorating the centenary year of Saibaba Samadhi here on Friday. Prime Minister paid his respects at the Samadhi Temple before taking part in the rituals at the sanctum sanctorum of the Saibaba Samadhi Temple Complex. He unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of various development works at the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust. He also released a silver coin to commemorate the centenary year of Shri Saibaba Samadhi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi handed over keys to beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana- Grameen (PMAY-G) during a public event here. Prime Minister Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of 29 districts through video conferencing before addressing a public rally.