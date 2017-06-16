Presidential Election 2017: Rajnath, Venkaiah Naidu met Congress President Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Union ministers Rajnath Singh and M Venkaiah Naidu today met Congress President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Presidential poll as part of the ruling BJP’s outreach to stitch a consensus on the official nominee.

Singh and Naidu arrived at Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence to help evolve an agreement on the crucial election scheduled for July 17 RPT July 17. The meeting lasted for 30 minutes. However, it was not immediately known as to what transpired at the meeting.

Earlier, denying reports of the Congress supporting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Kharge asserted that being a secular party, Bhagwat will not be furthered as a suitable candidate for the post of President.

“We are a secular party. We will never support Mohan Bhagwat; neither will the other parties. His name is being recommended by the Shiv Sena. We don’t know what their connection is with the BJP. However, we will choose a candidate from a secular party,” he said.

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge were also present in the meeting, seen as the first major BJP outreach with the opposition on the significant matter.

The meeting comes barely two days after a sub group of opposition leaders constituted by Gandhi met in Azad’s Parliament chamber to discuss the opposition strategy. The meeting had decided to wait for the government proposal on the matter before taking a further view.