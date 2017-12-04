President, Prime Minister condole Shashi Kapoor’s death

New Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences over death of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor. Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Monday after a prolonged illness.

“Sorry to hear of the demise of Shashi Kapoor, well-known actor, with a repertoire of Indian and international films. His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished. Condolences to his family,” the President tweeted.

“Shashi Kapoor’s versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The third and the youngest son of late Prithviraj Kapoor and brother of late Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, Shashi made his debut with Yash Chopra’s “Dharamputra” in 1961.