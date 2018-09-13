President of India Ram Nath Kovind appoints Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next CJI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Gogoi will assume the office of Chief Justice on October 3, 2018, after the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Justice Dipak Misra. Born on 18th November, 1954, Justice Gogoi was enrolled as an advocate in 1978. He practised in the Gauhati High Court on Constitutional, taxation and company matters. He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Gauhati High Court on 28th February, 2001. On 9th September, 2010, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was appointed as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court on 12th February, 2011. He was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 23rd April, 2012.