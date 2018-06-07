Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmishta warns him against attending RSS event

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmishta does not share his enthusiasm for attending an RSS meet in Nagpur. In a subtle message to her father, she pointed out that his speech will be forgotten in no time, but the optics will remain and used to reinforce false claims. Sharmishta, a Congress leader, said by going to Nagpur, Mukherjee has given the BJP and the RSS full handle to plant falsehoods and spread rumours.

She tweeted that even the RSS wouldn’t believe that Mukherjee was going to endorse their views in his speech. She fears like other Congressmen, that by doing so, he is giving a certain legitimacy to the RSS. In fact, all day there were rumours that she was joining the BJP. “Hope Citizen Mukherjee now realises how BJP’s dirty tricks department operates,’’ she said in a series of tweets. ‘‘All this is just the beginning!” she added.

Earlier, Sharmistha rubbished rumours of her joining the BJP saying: “In the mountains enjoying a beautiful sunset and suddenly this news that I’m supposedly joining BJP hits like a torpedo! Can’t there be some peace and sanity in this world? I joined politics because I believe in the Congress. Would rather leave politics than leave the Congress,” she said on Twitter. The RSS has invited Mukherjee to be the chief guest at the concluding function of “Tritiya Varsh Varg” or third-year course and address the Swayamsevaks’ on June 7.