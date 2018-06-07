Pranab Mukherjee won’t say anything which isn’t in favour of nation: Congress

New Delhi: While talks of Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to Nagpur intensified the political slugfest, Congress on Thursday believed that former president’s speech will be in the favour of the nation.

Speaking to ANI, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh said that he has no issues with Mukherjee attending that event. “Pranab Mukherjee is a senior leader and I believe that he will not say anything at the RSS event that will harm the country. He was a President of India, and he can go anywhere where he dims fit,” he said “I’m sure that Pranab Mukherjee won’t say anything in Nagpur which isn’t in favour of the nation. In fact whatever he says will be in favour of the country.” He added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said “We should first wait for his speech at the RSS event, before that it would not be right to pass a judgment. He is a person of great intellect, he must have thought enough before taking the decision.” “We have always discussed him in critical situations, we trust him enough to have made offered him the position of the President of the country, a position that he served with brilliance. He is above the party, if he thinks a discussion is required and should be taken forward, we should wait and see and it impacts the country. We should not make comment before we know about the implications,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee took to Twitter and expressed her apprehensions on Mukherjee’s visit. She said, “Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from today’s’ incident, how BJP dirty tricks dept operates. Even RSS wouldn’t believe that you are going to endorse its views in your speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain and those will be circulated with fake statements.” “By going to Nagpur, you are giving BJP/RSS full handle to plant false stories, spread falls rumours as today and making it somewhat believable. And this is just d beginning!” She further said.

Meanwhile, the RSS said that it is the greatness of the former president to accept their invitation. Mukherjee is set to address the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) concluding function of ‘Tritiya Varsh Varg’ (third-year course) in Nagpur today.