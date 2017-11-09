Pradyuman murder probe: CBI to question Class 11 Ryan International student

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took the accused in Pradyuman murder case to its headquarters for further questioning. On Wednesday, a Gurugram Court had sent the accused, a Class 11 student of Ryan International School to three-day CBI remand.

The cold-blooded murder case of the seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur took a new dimension on Wednesday after CBI trashed the probe by the Gurugram police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case.

Pradyuman was found inside the toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8.