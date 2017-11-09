Pradyuman murder case: Handed case at early stage, it was not concluded, says Gurugram Police on Ryan probe

Gurugram: A day after the murder mystery of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur took another turn with the arrest of a Class 11 student; Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar on Thursday defended their investigation by saying that they handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at a very initial stage and it was not concluded that time.

Khirwar, while addressing the media here, said when the case of Pradyuman Thakur murder was handed over to the Investigative agency, police was still trying to collect the evidence.

“We had carried out investigation at a very early stage and then we handed it over to the CBI, which I am hopeful, will bring culprits to book and bring justice to the family,” Khirwar said.

“We had not concluded investigation, we had not done a specific role attribution. Evidence was in process of being gathered,” he added.

Police Commissioner said that they were not under pressure to save the culprit and asserted that they did “honest attempt to bring justice to the family”.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Gurugram Court sent Class 11 student of Ryan International School, arrested in connection with the murder of his schoolmate Pradyuman Thakur, to three-day CBI remand. The student was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, after the CBI sought six-day custody of the student. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has demanded that the juvenile student be tried as an adult and accordingly, be given a harsh punishment.

CBI, who was handed over the case on September 22, gave a clean chit to the arrested bus conductor in connection with the case, and arrested a student of class 11 of the school today. Pradyuman was found inside the toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8.