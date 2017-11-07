Pradise Papers: Queen Elizabeth II did not know where her millions went!

London: The Paradise Papers have revealed how the powerful and ultra-wealthy, including Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s private estate, secretly invested vast amounts of cash in offshore tax havens.

In fact, British media sources said the Queen herself will be ‘shocked’ to learn that £10million of her fortune has been invested in offshore tax havens. That puts her in distinguished company of members of Donald Trump’s cabinet, Madonna and some of the world’s biggest firms, including Apple and Facebook.

Royal officials were adamant on Monday that Her Majesty had no direct involvement in the investments in a Cayman Island fund and they are ‘not aware of any tax advantages’.

Dame Margaret said: ‘I think the Queen herself would be completely shocked to find her advisers have used tax havens in which to invest their money and that her reputation has been sullied by the actions of the tax advisers’.

Prime Minister Theresa May, however, said individuals and businesses should ‘pay the tax that is due.’ The Queen’s money was also invested in Bright House, a hire-purchase retail company accused of exploiting poorer households. Her assets are worth £519million according to the latest accounts. The Paradise Papers show that £10.7million of the Queen’s private money was invested in funds in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.