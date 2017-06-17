Posters against ‘traitor’ Kumar Vishwas outside AAP office

New Delhi: Posters appeared on Saturday outside the AAP office here demanding the ouster of party leader Kumar Vishwas, terming him a “traitor” and BJP’s “close friend”.

Around two dozen posters were found on the wall outside the party office at 206, Rouse Avenue.

“BJP’s close friend, traitor and not poet, one who attacks from behind, traitors like this should be thrown out of the party,” the posters read.

The posters also thanked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dilip Pandey for speaking the “truth” about Vishwas.

The posters with the AAP symbol and photos of senior party leaders, including Dilip Pandey and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were later removed.